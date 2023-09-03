SPORT

Video: Lewandowski Accuses Referees Of Killing La Liga Game

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has slammed LaLiga’s referees.

He has accused match officials of “killing the league”.

Lewandowski told Eleven Sports: “La Liga is not attractive enough in terms of attacking play. The referees are killing the league.”

The Pole also spoke of teenage teammate Lamine Yamal.

“He should still have a childhood. How many players who started playing in the first team at the top clubs at the age of 16 have played beyond the age of 30? You won’t find any. Maybe one or two.

“It’s harder for these young players due to social media. It was easier before; we didn’t read everything.

“I don’t mean to say he shouldn’t play. I don’t want those words to be taken that way. I love Lamine Yamal. I’ve seen many young players training, and I thought they were good, but he’s different.

“It’s a challenge for him, for his environment, for the club, not to disrupt that balance.”

