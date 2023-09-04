SPORT

Video: Leverkusen Send Congratulatory Message To Boniface On First Super Eagles Call-Up

Bayer Leverkusen have congratulated Victor Boniface after he received his first call-up to the Super Eagles.

On Sunday the 23-man Super Eagles squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe was unveiled.

Boniface alongside Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha got their first invite.

Also, the likes of Tyronne Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins made a return to the team.

Reacting to Boniface’s first invitation, Leverkusen wrote on their X handle:”Victor #Boniface is nominated for the Nigerian national team for the first time.

“Congratulations, Vic! 👏.”

Boniface bagged a brace and an assist in Leverkusen’s 5-1 win against Damstadt at the weekend.

