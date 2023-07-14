Video: Lesotho Qualify For Final As Hosts S/Africa Lose To Zambia

Lesotho will play in the 2023 COSAFA Cup final after defeating Malawi on penalties in the first semi-final on Friday.

After regulation time ended 1-1, Lesotho triumphed 3-0 in the penalty shootout to reach their first COSAFA Cup final appearance since 2000.

In the second semi-final also played on Friday, hosts South Africa lost 2-1 to Zambia.

South Africa went into the break 1-0 ahead after

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored in the 44th minute.

Golden Mashata equalised for Zambia five minutes into the second half before Albert Kangwanda netted them winner on 69 minutes.

Both South Africa and Lesotho will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Other teams in the group are Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Benin Republic.

