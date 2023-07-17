SPORT

Video: Lesotho Players Make Team Of The Tournament

Three Lesotho players were named in the 2023 COSAFA Cup Team of the Tournament.

The Team of the Tournament was posted on COSAFA’s Twitter handle on Monday.

The three Lesotho players are goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane, who won the Golden Glove, Thabang Malang at right-back and right forward Neo Mokhachane.

Only one Bafana Bafana of South Africa player Tshegofatso Mabasa was included.

Lesotho finished as runners-up in this year’s COSAFA Cup after losing 1-0 to Zambia in Sunday’s final.

While hosts South Africa was third following a 5-3 penalty shootout win against Malawi.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with South Africa and Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

