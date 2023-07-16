Video: Lesotho Lose To Zambia In COSAFA Cup Final

Lesotho lost 1-0 to Chipolopolo of Zambia in the final of the 2023 COSAFA Cup in South Africa on Sunday.

Moyela Libamba was the hero for the Chipolopolo after scoring with 12 minutes to play.

It is a record seventh COSAFA Cup title for the Zambians who denied Lesotho a first sub-regional achievement.

Earlier on Sunday hosts of this year’s COSAFA Cup Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeated Malawi 5-3 on penalty shootout.

The game was forced to penalties after 90 minutes ended goalless.

Both Lesotho and South Africa will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The qualifiers will begin in November 2023 and end November 2025.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.