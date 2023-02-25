Video: Leicester Vs Arsenal – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leicester vs Arsenal – Leicester City will be hoping for a better outcome here after falling to Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League last time out.

Leicester City had 43% of the possession in that game, and three of their 19 attempts on goal were successful. Eight of Manchester United’s 25 shot attempts on goal were on target.

Manchester United scored goals through Jadon Sancho (61′) and Marcus Rashford (25′, 56′). Leicester City’s recent games have a history of being interesting ones with lots of scoring.

At an average of 3.5 goals per game throughout their most recent six meetings, both teams have scored a total of 21 goals, with 11 of those goals being credited to Leicester City.

It will be interesting to see if that pattern holds in the future starting from this matchup. Leicester City have lost their last four league games against Arsenal, according to pre-game statistics.

In their last two league home games, they have not lost. Going into this matchup, Arsenal is coming off a 2-4 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

In that contest, Arsenal had 67% of the possession time, and five of their 20-shot attempts were on target. Bukayo Saka (16′), Oleksandr Zinchenko (61′), and Gabriel Martinelli (98′) scored goals for Arsenal.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, with five of them on target. Aston Villa scored goals through Ollie Watkins (5′), Philippe Coutinho (31′), and Emiliano Martnez (93′ own goal).

The numbers speak for themselves; Arsenal have allowed opponents to score in six of their last six games, resulting in a total of 10 goals conceded. Arsenal have not been playing particularly well defensively. In the previous two league games, Arsenal did not lose to Leicester City when they met them away from home.

Leicester vs Arsenal – Betting Analysis

An analysis of their previous head-to-head matches dating back to September 23, 2020, reveals that Leicester City have won one and Arsenal have won five, with no draws.

In these games, they combined to score 17 goals, with four from The Foxes and 13 from The Gunners. It equals 2.83 goals per game on average.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, is unable to use James Justin (Achilles tendon rupture), Ryan Bertrand (knee surgery), or Jonny Evans (calf injury).

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, must deal with a number of absent players. Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny are absent due to knee injuries.

To score against this Arsenal team, who is sure to score at least once to take the lead, Leicester City will need to play well, in our opinion.

What are the top odds for this match?

Looking at the bookies’ prices on the 90 minute result market, the win for Leicester City is available for 4.75. backing the draw is 4.06 and betting on the winning team to be Arsenal is 1.68. Those are the best returns available right now.

Leicester vs Arsenal: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals



