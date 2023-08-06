Video: Leicester Secure Comeback Win Vs Coventry

Super Eagles stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester, who came from a goal down to beat visiting Coventry 2-1 in their first game of the new Championship season on Sunday.

Ndidi, who started the game was replaced on 62 minutes while Iheanacho came on for Jamie Vardy with 15 minutes left.

Coventry took the lead two minutes into the second half through Kyle McFadzean before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall equalised for Leicester on 77 minutes.

With three minutes left in the game Dewsbury-Hall netted the winner to give the Foxes the perfect start.

Leicester now occupy sixth place in the 24-team league table in the English second-tier.

In the first game of the season, Southampton kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday with Joe Aribo coming on in the 89th minute.

On Saturday, Tom Dele-Bashiru scored in Watford’s 4-0 win against QPR, Semi Ajayi featured and new signing Josh Maja was not included in West Brom’s squad that lost 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers.

