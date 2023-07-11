SPORT

Video: Leicester Lose To Division Three Side Peterborough

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester who lost 2-1 to League One (division three) Peterborough in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday.

Both Iheanacho and Ndidi were not in the starting 11 as they came on before the start of the second half.

New Leicester boss Enzo Maresca got a first look at his players in a match setting since taking over.

Kwame Poku opened the scoring early on for Peterborough before a fine strike from Ricardo Pereira made it 1-1 before the break.

But Joe Tomlinson’s deflected strike secured the win for lower division club.

Leicester will take on Northampton Town in their next pre-season fixture on Saturday, July 15.

The Foxes were relegated to the Championship last season alongside Southampton and Leeds United.

They will kick off their campaign in the Championship with a home game with Coventry City on August 8.

