Video: Leicester City Demand £18m For Iheanacho

Leicester City will demand around £18m for Kelechi Iheanacho from potential suitors.

Premier League club Crystal Palace have firm interest in the Nigeria international, but have been put off by price tag.

The Eagles are willing to pay between £10-15m with add-ons for Iheanacho, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and Leicester City may need to lower their asking price to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Palace are targeting the striker as a potential replacement for Philippe Mateta who is set to join Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Iheanacho has 56 goals in 210 appearances in all competitions in his seven seasons at the club since joining from Manchester City for £25m in 2017.

