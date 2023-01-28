Video: Leicester Celebrate Plumptre’s Super Falcons Call-up Ahead Four-Nation Tournament

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leicester City have sent congratulated Ashleigh Plumptre for her call up to the Super Falcons ahead of next month’s Revelations Cup in Mexico.

Plumptre was named in coach Randy Waldrum’s 23-player list for the tournament which will serve as preparations for this year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Other teams that will take part in the Revelations Cup, that will run from February 15th to 21st, are hosts Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia.

And reacting to Plumptre’s call up, Leicester wrote on their women’s Twitter handle:”Keep smashing it, @ashplumptre 👊.

“Our No.22 has been called up for @NGSuper_Falcons to feature in their upcoming friendlies.”

Other notable names in the Falcons’ squad are Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Rofiat Imuran, Francisca Ordega, Ifeoma Onumonu, Rasheedat Ajibade.

The Falcons will play their first game of the tournament against hosts Mexico starting at 4pm Mexico time (10pm Nigeria time) on Wednesday, 15th February, three hours after the opening match between Costa Rica and Colombia.

On Saturday, 18th February, the Falcons will be up against Colombia at 1pm Mexico time (7pm Nigeria time), before Costa Rica square up against the host nation.

Costa Rica will be Nigeria’s last opponents, both teams locking horns as from 5pm Mexico time (11pm Nigeria time) on Tuesday 21st February.

The Falcons are grouped with hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland at this year’s World Cup.

