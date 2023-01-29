Video: Leicester Boss Rodgers To Give Cup Hero Iheanacho More Playing Time

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has vowed to give Kelechi Iheanacho more playing time in the Premier League.

Iheanacho has started just once for the Foxes in the Premier League this season.

The Nigeria international proved his class once again as he netted the winning goal in Leicester City’s FA Cup fourth round tie win at Wallsall on Saturday.

It the forward’s 17th goal in 23 FA Cup games.

With James Vardy ruled out for weeks with gluteal injury, Rodgers has promised Iheanacho more chance..

Rodgers said: “He will get more game time with Vards out for a few weeks. It depends on the type of game we are looking to play.

“When he takes his chance he scores. He has made a great impact in the competition since I’ve been here.

“He has been first class, trains virtually every day and is very rarely injured. He sometimes starts games not so good, sometimes he is a little hit and miss but you know when he plays to a high level he is a threat.

“He came into the game with a real fire in his belly to perform and did really well. For a large part of my time here Vards has been our number one striker, we brought Patson (Daka) in who could replicate that and Kelechi is a fantastic link player for us.”

