Video: Leicester Boss Rodgers Talks Up ‘Fantastic Player’ Iheanacho Ahead Spurs Clash

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has kind words for Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Iheanacho started just his second league game for the Foxes last week, scoring once and providing two assists in the 4-2 victory against Aston Villa.

Rodgers heaped plaudits on the Nigerian for his commitment in training.

“He (Iheanacho) scored a goal, he created two, especially the pass to Tete which was a perfect weight of pass but he does that because he drops in deep,”Rodgers told a press conference.

“He’s a fantastic link player and in order to do that you need people to run beyond him.

“His quality is there and we now have the guys in the roles that can do that and I thought he was excellent last weekend and he has been very good in training also.”

The 26-year-old has scored two goals and recorded three assists in 15 Premier League games for Leicester City this season.

