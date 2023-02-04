Video: Leicester Boss Rodgers Lavishes Praise On Iheanacho, Teammates After Win At Aston Villa

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has praised the outstanding display of his club in the match against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Foxes beat Aston Villa 4-2 on Saturday, February 4 at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for the home team in the ninth minute and James Maddison equalised three minutes later.

Harry Souttar’s own goal gave Villa the lead once again in the 32nd minute but Kelechi Iheanacho restored parity for the Foxes in the 41st minute.

Subsequent goals from Tete and Dennis Praet gave Leicester City the win.

Speaking after the game Rodgers praised his players for their performance in the game.

“Our football was outstanding, we could have had more if we had been,” Birminghammail.co.uk quoted Rodgers as saying.

“Tete is an out and out winger and he was outstanding, he gives us the space in the middle by playing so wide.

“Second half we were solid, tight and organised against a team whose recent record has been very good. There is no doubt about the mentality of this team. We were calm when we came under pressure and we deserved the win.”

The Foxes are 13th in the Premier League standings after totalling 21 points from 21 games.

Leicester City play Tottenham Hotspurs next in the Premier League on Saturday, February 11 at the King Power Stadium.

