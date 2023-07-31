SPORT

Video: ‘Leaving Bayern Munich Hurts Me’ –Mane

Sadio Mane has expressed his anger after departing Bayern Munich for Al Nassr, where he will line up in attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Senegal forward is close to signing for the Saudi Pro League side and underwent his medicals on Monday.

Mane leaves Bayern after only one season in Germany.

He will cost around £34million (€40m) and also receive a net salary of the same amount.

“Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending.

“I know that I could have helped the team this season.

“Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future,” Mane said.

