Video: Lawal Joins Scottish Club Livingston

Scottish Premiership club Livingston have announced the signing of Flying Eagles midfielder Samson Lawal from Nigerian side Katsina United on a three-year deal.

Lawal becomes Livingston’s sixth signing of the summer window.

The 19-year-old will travel with his new teammates to Ibrox although won’t be available for selection until next week’s Viaplay Cup tie with Ayr United.

Speaking on Lawal’s signing the club’s Men’s first-team Manager David Martindale said: “I’m excited as to what Samson will bring to the group of players we currently have here at the club.

“He has played a number of positions in his short career – 7, 11, 8 & 10 – and most recently with ourselves in a couple of bounce games as a 6 and he was fantastic there too!

“He’s a very versatile footballer who has not long turned 19 and I genuinely believe there is a huge amount of development still to come from Samson.”

Lawal played in every game for the Flying Eagles at the U-20 World Cup, helping them reach the quarter-finals.

