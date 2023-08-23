Video: Lauren James Only Apologised On Twitter But Y

Super Falcons’ Michelle Alozie has expressed her dissatisfaction with Three Lions of England forward, Lauren James for not reaching out to apologise to her after she stepped on her buttocks at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that James was sent off in the 87th minute after she brought Alozie to the ground and stepped on her.

Despite the England international tendering her apology via twitter handle for her action, Alozie, however, in a chat with Channels Television, stated that Lauren James is yet to reach out to her personally contrary to speculations.

“No, she did not reach out to me but the apology was on Twitter and Instagram,” the Houston Dash star said.

However, since the incident, Alozie’s photos have become regular memes for many social media users, a development she described as “funny”.

“I think it was kind of funny how it all came about. After the game, obviously, I was really upset and wasn’t really looking at my phone,” Alozie, who was featuring in her debut World Cup, said. “So, some of my teammates were like ‘Michelle, you have to see this photo of you maybe it would make you smile a little bit’ because I was kind of upset.”



