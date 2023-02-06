Video: LaLiga Club Atletico Madrid Interested In Kante

Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante has been linked with a move to LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid this summer.

Kante is in the final five months of his contract with Chelsea and he is still locked in talks with the Blues over a new deal.

However, Atletico Madrid are hopeful they can secure the services of the Frenchman at the end of the season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Diego Simeone’s side will do their best to sign the 31-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

Kante has also been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus and LaLiga side Barcelona.

The talented midfielder moved to Chelsea from Leicester City in July 2016 after spending a year at the King Power Stadium.

He has made two Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.

