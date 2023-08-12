Video: La Liga: Sadiq In Action As Real Sociedad Hold Girona

Super Eagles forward, Sadiq Umar was in action as Real Sociedad held Girona to a 1-1 draw in today’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international came on as a substitute for Mikel Oyarzabal in the 74th minute.

The host took the lead in the 5th minute through Take’s fine finish to the delight of the home supporters.

However, Girona leveled parity in the 72nd minute through Dovbyk.

All attempt from both teams to score the winning goal proved abortive as they settled for one point apiece.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.