Video: La Liga: ‘Kepa Not Available’ -Ancelotti Speaks Ahead Real Madrid Vs Almeria

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits Kepa Arrizabalaga will not face Almeria im today’s La Liga clash.

Ancelotti says Kepa’s experience will be important.

He said of the Chelsea loanee: “Kepa is adapting very well. He has shown a lot of personality and quality, but tomorrow we continue with (Andriy) Lunin who has done very well in Bilbao. In the next games, we’ll see.

“Kepa has a very high level and Lunin lacks a bit of experience. We are not going to have rotations. Both are very good, but one is going to have more minutes.”



