Video: La Liga: Chukwueze Subbed On As Barcelona Pip Villarreal

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Villarreal lost 1-0 to Barcelona in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international has made 19 appearance, netted one goal and bagged two assists this ongoing season.

Chukwueze came on for Francis Coquelin in the 36th minute after he copped an injury.

After an early scare when Robert Lewandowski fired straight at former Barcelona keeper Pepe Reina, they failed to stop the German slipping in Pedri for the opener just after the half-hour mark.

However neither team found their way through and Barca took the three points.

Xavi Hernandez’s men now prepare to welcome Manchester United on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League play-off.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.