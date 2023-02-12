SPORT

Video: La Liga: Chukwueze Subbed On As Barcelona Pip Villarreal

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Villarreal lost 1-0 to Barcelona in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international has made 19 appearance, netted one goal and bagged two assists this ongoing season.

Mega Millions Naija

Chukwueze came on for Francis Coquelin in the 36th minute after he copped an injury.

After an early scare when Robert Lewandowski fired straight at former Barcelona keeper Pepe Reina, they failed to stop the German slipping in Pedri for the opener just after the half-hour mark.

However neither team found their way through and Barca took the three points.
Xavi Hernandez’s men now prepare to welcome Manchester United on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League play-off.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

UEL: Man Utd possible lineup vs Barcelona on Thursday

5 mins ago

Video: Brazil Legend Compares Osimhen To Pele

20 mins ago

Video: Careca Compares Osimhen To Pele

20 mins ago

BVB vs CHE: Head-To-Head Stats Of Enzo Fernandez vs Bellingham

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button