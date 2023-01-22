SPORT

Video: La Liga: Chukwueze In Action As Villarreal Pip Girona

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Villarreal pipped Girona 1-0 in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 16th appearance, has bagged two assists and netted one goal this ongoing season.

The Super Eagles star had a brilliant display as he threatened Girona with his pace and trickery.

However, he was substituted in the 86th minute for Collado.

The host netted the vital goal in the last minute of the game thanks to Dani Parejo’s penalty.

Villarreal will be looking forward to next weekend’s encounter against Rayo Vallecano to rise up the table further

