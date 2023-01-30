Video: Kwara United Technical Crew Get Two- Game Ultimatum

The technical crew of Kwara United led by coach Abdulazeez Mohammed has been given two-game ultimatum to change the fortunes of the club, or be sanctioned.

In a message by the media team after Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Enyimba in Aba, General Manager of the club, Bashir Badawiy said that the management would henceforth, not tolerate any negative result from the team.

The Harmony Boys opened the season with a goalless draw against Gombe United at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, another goalless against Shooting Stars Sports Club at the same venue in the second game, before losing by a lone goal to Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, also in Ibadan.

“The team has no excuse not to perform, going by the commitment of the government, the determination of the management and the sacrifice by the fans, supporters and stakehders,”Badawiy stated.

“And that was why we have decided to give the team two matches ultimatum. They should rather perform or give way. We are playing in a dangerous league, the Abridged League, and we cannot tolerate this kind of results.

The team will square up against Akwa United in their adopted home in Ibadan on Wednesday.

