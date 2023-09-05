Video: Kwara United Tackle Sunshine Stars In Friendly

Kwara United will entertain Sunshine Stars in a pre-season friendly at the Kwara State Sports Complex, Ilorin on Wednesday.

The match is part of the preparations for both teams ahead of the commencement of the 2023-2024 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), and for Kwara United, its more that just the game.

The team last played inside the 18,000 capacity facility constructed in 1977 in the 2021/2022 season, and on a synthetic surface. They will be returning home for the 2023-2024 season, and play now on a natural grass surface, and with their fans on the stands.

The team played all its home matches in the 2022/2023 season in both Ibadan and Akure, following the re-grassing of the pitch, which was being bankrolled by Barrister A. U. Mustapha.



The match against Sunshine will also be used to experiment crowd control, match coverage, especially with the GTI coverage system, security pattern and observance of other NPFL protocols, ahead of the team’s first home match against Abia Warriors.

And for Coach Kabir Sulaiman Dogo, its yet another opportunity to expose his wards to a Grade A test, before the commencement of the 2023-2024 NPFL hostilities.

Kwara United FC had earlier played Sunshine Stars in Ijebu-Ode, where they also played two other friendly matches, before their participation in the 2023 ValueJet Pre-Season Tournament in Ikenne, where they lost out at the semi-final stage.

The team also played local friendly matches in Ilorin, before jetting out to Benin Republic, where they engaged both Cavaliers FC of Nikki and Buffles FC of Parakou, at the Stade OmniSports de Nikki, last month.

With days to the commencement of the season, the Sunshine Stars match on Wednesdays means a lot to Kwara soccer fans, at least watching their team against another NPFL rivals, which will more or less, serve as the celebration of return of league action to Ilorin.