Video: Kudus Black Stars Forward Departs Ajax For West Ham

West Ham United have announced the signing of Black Stars of Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The Hammers had to beat off competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the services of Kudus.





Kudus joins the Irons on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, becoming the Club’s third major summer signing.

West Ham had already secured the services of former Ajax and Mexico international Edson Álvarez and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” the 23-year-old who will wear the No14 shirt at West Ham said.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”



Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.