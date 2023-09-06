SPORT

Video: Kroos Should Have Won Five Ballon d’Ors –Joselu

Spanish forward Joselu Mato says Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos should have five Ballon d’Or awards.

Joselu joined Real Madrid on loan from Segunda Division club Espanyol this summer.

Kroos was one of the players that impressed him most following his transfer to the Spanish capital.

“Kroos should have five Ballon d’Ors,” Joselu told Diario AS

“He is an incredible player, capable of changing a game. He is one of the players who has caught my attention the most at Real Madrid. He never loses a ball and plays with a level headedness that makes him different.”

Kroos has notched one assist in four Laliga appearances for Los Blancos this campaign.

Real Madrid are currently first in the Laliga standings with 12 points after four matches.

