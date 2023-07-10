Video: Kroos Reflects On Real Madrid Career

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has reflected over his time at Laliga outfit Real Madrid and the experience.

Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014 shortly after his country won the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he says the accolades at Real Madrid exceeded his expectations.

“When I arrived at Real Madrid I thought: hopefully I can win titles and a Champions League,” Kroos said

“I expected great things but not this. I came from a big club like Bayern with the idea of playing for many years, making a place for myself, having a good relationship with the club, Showing my quality…”

Kroos has scored 21 goals in 273 games for Real Madrid and is set to sign a contract extension with the club.

He has won three Laliga titles and five UEFA Champions League titles with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid finished second in Laliga last season with 78 points from 38 matches in the division.

