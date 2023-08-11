SPORT

Video: Koleosho In Action, Haaland Bags Brace As Man City Thrash Burnley In EPL Opener

Treble winners Manchester City opened the new Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win at newly promoted Burnley on Friday night.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Rodri got City off to a perfect start.

United States-born Nigerian winger Luca Koleosho was in action for Burnley.

Koleosho was in Burnley’s starting 11 before he was replaced in the 61st minute.

The 18-year-old is eligible to represent the US, Canada, Nigeria, and Italy, as he was born and raised in the United States to a Nigerian father and an Italian-Canadian mother.

Haaland gave City the lead just four minutes into the game before adding the second on 36 minutes.

With 15 minutes left Rodri made it 3-0 to seal the three points for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Things went from bad to worse for Burnley as substitute Anass Zaroury was shown a straight red card for a bad tackle on Kyle Walker after VAR review.

