Video: Klopp Rues Liverpool’s Set-Piece Flaws In Deafeat To Brighton

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has berated his team’s inability to defend set-pieces in their FA Cup Fourth Round defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds lost 2-1 to Brighton on Saturday, January 29 at the American Express Community Stadium.

Liverpool took the lead in the 30th minute through a Harvey Elliot strike, but Lewis Dunk equalised for the home team nine minutes later.

Japanese Mitoma gave Brighton the win with a 92nd-minute goal after an indirect freekick.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com that though his players performed better than the last time they faced Brighton, they found wanting in set-pieces situations.

“We came here to get through to the next round, with the game a couple of weeks ago in mind, which was pretty much rock-bottom of the performances we had in my time (here),” Klopp said.

“So that was better today, much better. But still in the end we concede two goals from set pieces. We pretty much closed the gaps where they passed through the last time, but around set-pieces that doesn’t help, so you have to do different stuff, so twice we were not close enough to avoid the goal.

“That doesn’t feel great, obviously. That’s not cool, but we have to take it.”

Liverpool play Wolves next in a Premier League fixture on February 4 at the Molineux Stadium.

The Reds are currently in ninth position in the Premier League table after garnering 29 points from 19 games.

By Toju Sote



