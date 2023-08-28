Video: Klopp Praises Liverpool’s Comeback Win Against Newcastle

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has praised the Reds resilience in their 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, August 27 at St James Park.

Anthony Gordon scored the first goal of the game for Newcastle in the 25th minute of the encounter.





However Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was red carded three minutes later so they played the remainder of the game with 10 men.

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez was substituted in for Alexis Mac Allister in the 77thminute.

Nunez scored in the 81st and 93rd minute to complete the turnaround for Liverpool.

Speaking in the post match conference Klopp said the team played better after the red card.

“For today absolutely everything,” Liverpoolfc.com quoted Klopp as saying

“I think in my 1000 games as coach or a manager I never had a game like this, that’s the truth. Not that we’ve never turned games (around) but 10 men in an atmosphere like this against an opponent like this.

“But I thought the boys deserved it because with 10 men we played better and gave Newcastle a proper game.”