Video: Klopp Plays Down EPL Title Challenge

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played down their title chances this season.

The Reds have lost the likes of Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho this summer.

Asked if they can challenge Premier League champions Manchester City, Klopp said: “We will see. Now you ask, I did that years ago (with Borussia Dortmund, with whom he first won the Bundesliga in 2010/11)). I don’t care about age.

“We have already experience – in some parts not as much as other teams have maybe. Could we gain experience together? Yes. Could we gain it quickly? Maybe. At Dortmund, there was never an excuse that the two centre-halves were 19 (Neven Subotic and Mats Hummels were that age when signed). Yes. it was a completely different football time but 19 was 19.

“I don’t know but it is not too important. This kind of knowledge you will gain step by step through the season. What we have to do is win football games, to feel good, to build a good atmosphere in the club, all these kind of things. We have a not good year behind us and now we want a good year. It is about what is positive for us.

“Are we only happy if we challenge City immediately? Is that the only opportunity for us to be happy? Then we have a problem. But if we start loving the football the boys play we can get to that.

“We have a new start. That is how it is. We don’t want to pick up the football we played before, we have to create something new and that is what we are doing while we have to win football games. Where that leads to, I don’t know.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.