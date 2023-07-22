Video: Kim Kardashian: I Played Football For Six Years Before Quitting

American reality star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian has disclosed that she quit football because she wasn’t good at the game.

The 42-year-old media personality, who spoke on the sideline of the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup match at the DRV PNK Stadium, on Friday, said she wasn’t good at football but loved the game.

She also noted that she played as a goalkeeper and centre-forward for six years before quitting.

Sportkeeda quoted the TV star as saying; “I played soccer for five or six years. I was a goalie and a center-forward. I loved it, so I’m happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out.

“They’re so excited and that just makes me so excited. I’m happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone”.

Kim and her children were among some select celebrities that were present to watch Lionel Messi’s debut for Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.

