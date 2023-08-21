Video: Kenyan Governor To Arrive Lagos Tuesday For PANASA President’s Cup, African Youth Scrabble Championship

Kenyan Governor of Turkana County His Exellency Jeremiah Lomorukai will be arriving Lagos on Tuesday to attend the maiden President’s Cup and the Dr Winifred Awosika Foundation African Youth Scrabble Championship (AYSC) being organised by the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA).

Lomorukai is a high ranking member of the Kenyan government who’s interest in youth development was attracted by the growth of scrabble as a sport in the country and the continenta at large.





The Governor is expected to arrive with members of the Kenya Team aboard a Kenya Airways flight along with the Uganda contingent.

During his stay, the Governor will pay a courtesy visit to Oba Oniru of Iruland His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II and Dr Winifred Awosika, the founder of Chrisland Schools.

It would be recalled that Kenya played host to the PANASA delegation during the AYSC Trophy Tour in May.

Top officials of the Scrabble Keny chaperoned the delegation led by Adekoyejo Adegbesan as the trophy was taken to schools where students were educated on it’s socio-economic and the educational values.

The two tournaments will begin on Thursday with the opening ceremony and end on Monday with a Gala/Award Night ceremony.

Players from 14 countries; Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, Cameroun, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, South Africa, United States of America and host Nigeria will feature at the four-day events in the President’s Cup for the elite while students under 15 and 19 years will participate in the Dr Winifred Awosika Foundation African Youth Scrabble Championship.

