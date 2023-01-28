Video: Kelechi Iheanacho comes off bench to score a classic winning goal for Leicester in the FA Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero for Leicester City football club on Saturday afternoon as he came from the bench to score the winning goal in their remarkable 1-0 hard-fought victory over Walsall FC in the Emirates FA Cup.

The former Manchester City football club star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

Kelechi Iheanacho replaced Patson Daka in the 63rd minute and he was able to score a goal for the club immediately after being introduced to the pitch.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Substitute Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal for Leicester City football club in the 68th minute a beautiful long range goal to end the match 1-0.

Kelechi Iheanacho was exceptional for Leicester City football club after being introduced to the pitch and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a winning goal.

The victory over Walsall football club has now taken Leicester City football club to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup, and Kelechi Iheanacho will be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

Here is the link to Kelechi Iheanacho’s classic winning goal for Leicester City football club in the Emirates FA Cup;

Kelechi Iheanacho with a belter of a strike to get Leicester City an opener five minutes after coming on 🚀pic.twitter.com/lKZxO6LvLT — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) January 28, 2023

Video credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)