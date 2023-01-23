Video: Keane Slams Four Man United Players After Defeat To Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was critical of four Red Devils players after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

A 90th minute goal by Eddie Nketiah sealed a dramatic win for Arsenal who restore their five points lead over Manchester City.

The result means that United remain in fourth position in the Premier League table.

After the game, former United captain Keane slammed several Reds players for their performances against the league leaders, suggesting that it could be a reality check for the team.

The Irishman was critical of Scott McTominay – who came in for the suspended Casemiro – as well as defenders Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and midfielder Fred.

“I think the last few days have been difficult with the dropping points last minute against Palace and the defeat today, so yeah, that’s what the game does to you,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“United weren’t at their best but you think could they have hung on for the draw, take a point and move on, but it goes back to where United made progress, but then come the end of the game Shaw’s still at left-back – question marks over him – Wan-Bissaka, Fred’s back in midfield, McTominay – as if United haven’t moved on from their problems of the past.

“I’m not just blaming them players because it was a tough game and you’ve got to give credit to Arsenal, but it is a reality check. I’ve said it the last few weeks, United are well short. We were missing an important player today but that’s the game, United should be able to deal with it, and when the going got tough and you’re looking at the options off the bench, it wasn’t great.

“For all the money United spent, they’re still well short, and we saw that today in a game against an Arsenal team who are flying. I was always certain Man United would be going for top four, I think they’ll be fine for that, try and win a cup, but in terms of competing for league titles they’ve a bit to go yet.”

