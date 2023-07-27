Video: Kanu’s Equaliser Boosted Super Falcons’ Morale

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale says the equalising goal against Australia boosted the team’s morale.

The Super Falcons defeated the Matildas of Australia 3-2 on Thursday in their Group B clash at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Veteran midfielder Emily van Egmond scored the first goal of the game with a left footed drive into the last angle in the 45+1 minute of the first half.

Uchenna Kanu got the equalising goal after a deflected shot from Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade.

Ohale gave Nigeria the lead in the 65th minute with a header injuring herself in the process.

Oshoala who was substituted in scored the third goal from a tight angle, took her jersey off and was yellow carded in the process.

Alanna Kennedy grabbed a late consolation goal with a header in the 100th minute.

With Oshoala’s goal she came the first African player to score at three FIFA Women’s World Cups.

In the post match conference, Ohale said that the first half ended the right way.

“We have to step up and show the world what we can and what we have,” Ohale said

“And that’s what played out here in the first game and today’s game. When we conceded the goal it was from our own mistakes we said ‘hey let it go, we can play, let’s play’

“Everyone did exactly what we said, we kept talking to ourselves, when we equalised it was the moment we wanted, that was how we wanted the first half to end.

“So we knew we gat this, we have this game and we have to go out there and finish it up.”

Ohale has one goal in two appearances at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons are now first place in Group B with four points from two games.

