SPORT

Video: Kane’s Goal Dents Man City’s Premier League Title Ambition

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 53 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Harry Kane’s solitary goal was enough to earn Tottenham a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The England forward took advantage of Rodri’s lapse on 15 minutes to fire home and surpass Jimmy Greaves as his club’s all-time leading goalscorer with a tally of 267 in major competitions.

Mega Millions Naija

Kane’s landmark moment also made him only the third player to score 200 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208)

Without boss Antonio Conte after emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder, Tottenham were led by his assistant Cristian Stellini and this result surely lifted the recuperating Italian’s spirits.

Tottenham stay fifth but are now just one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle, albeit having also played a game more.

Next up, Man City host Aston Villa on Sunday while Tottenham travel to Leicester on Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 53 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Referee’s Wrong Decision Against The Spurs Despite 1-0 Win Over Man City

6 mins ago

EPL Table & Match Review After Today’s Games As Manchester City Lost 1-0

23 mins ago

What Manchester City’s Defeat Against Tottenham Means For Manchester United

30 mins ago

Video: Oshoala Bags Third League Hat-trick In Barcelona’s 7-0 Home Win

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button