Video: Kane’s Goal Dents Man City’s Premier League Title Ambition

Harry Kane’s solitary goal was enough to earn Tottenham a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The England forward took advantage of Rodri’s lapse on 15 minutes to fire home and surpass Jimmy Greaves as his club’s all-time leading goalscorer with a tally of 267 in major competitions.

Kane’s landmark moment also made him only the third player to score 200 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208)

Without boss Antonio Conte after emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder, Tottenham were led by his assistant Cristian Stellini and this result surely lifted the recuperating Italian’s spirits.

Tottenham stay fifth but are now just one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle, albeit having also played a game more.

Next up, Man City host Aston Villa on Sunday while Tottenham travel to Leicester on Saturday.

