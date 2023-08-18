SPORT

Video: Kane Will Be Focal Point In Bayern Munich vs Werder B

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says England international Harry Kane will be the focal point of the attack as the centre-forward in his team’s Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen on Friday, August 18th Weserstadion.

Kane moved from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich this summer and he is expected to feature in their first league match of the season.


Speaking in the pre-match conference Tuchel said Kane will start the match.

“If nothing happens, hell start,” FC Bayern.com quoted Tuchel as saying

“His presence has an extremely positive influence on us all. He gives 100 percent in every training session, it’s fun to watch him. We’ve had a number of shooting drills where he’s proven his quality -that was impressive.

“But it’s a change for him, coming to a new country with a new culture. It takes time. But still he’s adapting to his new surroundings. He’ll be a focal point as the centre-forward, but he also gives us many more options up front. In sure he’ll have a positive effect on our game.”

Kane has made one appearance this season for Bayern in the 2023/24 season.

Bayern Munich are the current champions of the Bundesliga after accumulating 71 points from 34 games last season.


