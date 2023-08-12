Video: Kane Misses Out On First Trophy As Leipzig Thrash Bayern 3-0 In German Super Cup

Harry Kane missed out on winning the first trophy of his career after Bayern Munich lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday.

Kane made his debut for Bayern as a second-half substitute against Leipzig who triumphed thanks to a hat-trick from Dani Olmo.

The 30-year-old completed his £86.4m move to Bayern from boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur earlier on Saturday.

He was named on the bench having only had a brief training session with his new teammates soon after completing the move.

Olmo scrambled home the opener in the 3rd minute after Bayern failed to deal with a free-kick from the wide areas.

In the 44th minute Olmo then produced a magical flick to double Leipzig’s lead.

Bayern conceded a penalty when Noussair Mazraoui was judged to have handled the ball in his own box.

Olmo converted the spot kick to complete his hat-trick and make it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

