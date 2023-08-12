Video: Kane Joins Bayern Munich On Four-Year Deal

Harry Kane on Saturday joined German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal.

Kane has signed a deal believed to be worth more than 110m euros (£95m).

Kane, 30, leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

A statement from Bayern read:”FC Bayern have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old England striker has agreed terms with the German record champions until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 9 shirt for the Munich club.

“Kane’s career started at London club Ridgeway Rovers. Via the Arsenal and Watford youth sections, he joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2004.

“He represented the club at all junior levels up to U18 and signed his first professional contract in July 2010. Starting in 2011, he played 435 competitive games for Spurs and scored 280 goals, making him the club’s record goalscorer.

“Kane was Premier League top scorer in 2016, 2017 and 2021 and has the second-highest total in league history after Alan Shearer.

“He is captain of England and has 58 goals in 84 full internationals so far, making him his country’s record goalscorer. He finished as top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot with six goals.”

Speaking after joining Bayern, Kane said:“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

Kane could make his debut for Bayern in Saturday’s German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

