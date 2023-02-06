Video: ‘Kane Is An Exceptional Player’ -Guardiola

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, described Tottenham striker, Harry Kane as an exceptional player.

Recall that the England international netted the only game of the encounter as Spurs defeated Man City 1-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Guardiola said, “I am not going to say the Harry Kane team otherwise, Poch will be grumpy with me and I don’t want it.

“On behalf of Man City, I can say congrats on this incredible milestone. He is an exceptional player.

The result against Tottenham means Man City are five points behind leaders Arsenal on the log.

