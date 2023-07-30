Video: Kane Can Win Next Season’s Premier League Golden Boot –Merson

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has predicted that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would win the 2023/2024 Premier League golden boot award.

Kane scored a whopping 30 goals in the Premier League last season but Erling Haaland won the top scorer’s award with a record-breaking 36 goals.

Writing in his Sportskeeda column, Merson suggested that Premier League teams may have discovered how to prevent Haaland from scoring.

“I’m going to go with Harry Kane for the Premier League golden boot next season,” Merson remarked

“Erling Haaland stopped scoring goals towards the end of last season, didn’t he? I’m not sure if teams have snuffed him out.

“Harry Kane’s record has been incredible. He got up to 30 goals last season without scoring four goals a game. What he’s done is phenomenal in my opinion and if he does go to Manchester United, I don’t see how he doesn’t win the golden boot.

“It’s going to be difficult for Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to win the Golden Boot because we’re not sure who’s going to play at Chelsea. Julian Alvarez is also a great player but he’d have to get a hat-trick in every game he plays to get close. He’s a starter in almost every team in Europe.

“Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli couldn’t have played any better last season and they didn’t get close to Kane or Haaland. You’ve got a lot of forwards getting to 15 goals in the Premier League, but that’s not going to win you the golden boot.”

Kane has won the Premier League golden boot award three times; 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21 seasons. He has been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in the current summer transfer window.

Kane got 31 goals and three assists in 47 matches across all competitions for Tottenham last season.

Tottenham Hotspur finished in eighth position in the Premier League last term with 60 points from 38 matches.

By Toju Sote

