Video: Juventus Vs Monza – Predictions And Match Preview

Juventus vs Monza – Juventus will participate in this game after a 3-3 tie with Atalanta in Serie A.

Juventus had 47% of the game’s possession, and three of their 15 shots on goal were successful. Angel Di Mara (25′), Arkadiusz Milik (34′), and Danilo (65′) scored the goals for Juventus.

Atalanta, on the other hand, had 14 shots total, three of which were on goal. Atalanta scored goals through Ademola Lookman (5′, 53′) and Joakim Maehle (46′).

In recent times, games against Juventus have been very exciting, with a lot of goals scored. 20 goals have been scored between the two teams in their last six meetings (an average of 3.33 goals per game), with 11 of those goals going to Juventus.

Just how long that tendency will last in this area remains to be seen. Prior to this game, Juventus had won all 13 of their home league games. What a stronghold.

Monza and Sassuolo tied 1-1 in their most recent Serie A match.

In that game, Monza had 62% of the possession, but only one of their 14 attempts on goal was successful. Gianluca Caprari was the lone scorer for Monza (60′).

Only one of Sassuolo’s shots on goal was on target, and one of them was the goal scored by Gian Marco Ferrari (13′).

The numbers don’t lie, and Monza have conceded goals in five of their last six games while eight goals were scored against them overall. Monza have not been performing adequately at the back.

Monza have won their two previous away league games going into this matchup.

Juventus vs Monza – Betting Analysis

For Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, Leonardo Bonucci (torn abductor muscle), Mattia De Sciglio (hamstring injury), and Kaio Jorge (ruptured patella) are all out.

The manager of Monza, Raffaelle Palladino, has to choose a team from a small group of fit players. Giulio Donati, Filippo Ranocchia, and Gabriel Paletta are all injured and can’t be picked.

When Juventus and Monza play in this game, it seems likely that Juventus will get the goals they need because Monza may have a hard time getting through their defence.

What are the best odds for the game?

Checking on the latest odds for this match on the 90-minute result market, a victory for Juventus is available for 1.55, betting on a drawn result is 4.12, and taking a punt on the winning team to be Monza can get you 6.05. They’re the best bets offered right now.

Juventus vs Monza: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Home to Win



