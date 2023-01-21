Video: Juventus Launch Appeal After 15-Point Deduction By Italian FA

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Serie A giants Juventus have released a statement in response to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Court’s decision to hand them a 15-point deduction in the capital gains case.

Giuseppe Chine, prosecutor for FIGC, asked the Federal Court of Appeals to hand Juventus a nine-point deduction and various bans to current and former directors, including Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici and Maurizio Arrivabene.

On Friday evening the Federal Court of Appeals decided to hand Juventus a 15-point deduction as well as a two-year bans for Agnelli and Arrivabene.

Paratici was handed a two and a half year suspension and Pavel Nedved an eight-month ban. These sanctions are shared by UEFA and FIFA, putting Paratici’s position at Tottenham at serious risk.

The penalty leaves Juventus in 10th position in the Serie A table with 22 points and without a sporting director, as Federico Cherubini has been banned for 16 months.

And Juventus released a statement on their website, confirming that they’ve started the appeal process.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (“Juventus” or the “Company”) informs that the Federal Court of Appeal, Unified Sections, having regard to the appeal for revocation pursuant to Article 63 of the Sport Justice Code brought by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, declared the appeal for revocation admissible and thus revoked the decision of the Federal Court of Appeals, Unified Sections, No. 0089/CFA2021-2022 of 27 May 2022 and, as a result, ordered the penalty of 15 points in the standing for Juventus to be deducted in the current Sport Season and the temporary inhibition for the Sporting Director, Federico Cherubini, from carrying out activities in the FIGC context for 16 months, with a request for extension in the UEFA and FIFA contexts.

“Pursuant to the revoked decision, the Federal Court of Appeals had rejected the appeal (“reclamo”) brought by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office against the decision of the National Federal Court, which, in turn, had acquitted Juventus and the other parties charged for because of the lack of any disciplinary offence with regard to the evaluation of the effects of certain transfers of players’ rights on financial statements and the accounting of capital gains.

“The Company awaits the publication of the reasons of the decision and announces as of now the bringing of an appeal to the Sport Guarantee Board (Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport) in accordance with the terms of the Sport Justice Code.”

