Video: Juventus Can Qualify For Next Champions League Despite 15-Point Deduction -Allegri

Juventus Can Qualify For Next Champions League Despite 15-Point Deduction -Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that the team can still qualify for next season UEFA Champions League despite the15-point deduction by the Italian football authorities.

Recall that the Old Lady suffered the huge points deduction after they breached the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

With the team set to face Nantes in the Europa League on Thursday, Allegri in a press conference stated that Juventus are still capable of making the Serie A top four.

“Tomorrow starts the Europa League, it’s the European journey,” Football Italia quoted Allegri as saying

“We were eliminated in the Champions League, but it can be the gateway to the next Champions League.

“There is the play-off with Nantes and then go to the round of 16 and try to go all the way.”

The Old Lady have never won the Europa Cup but won the Champions League in the 1984/85 and 1995/96 seasons.

Juventus are ninth on the Serie A table with 29 points from 22 games.

