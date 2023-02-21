Video: Jorginho: Napoli Chief Giuntoli Called Me Before Signing Osimhen

Italy international Jorginho has revealed Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli called him before signing Victor Osimhen

Osimhen linked up with the Partenopei from from Ligue 1 club, Lille in 2020 and has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Nigeria international is currently top scorer in Serie A with 18 goals from 19 appearances.

“They are doing incredible things, honestly, I didn’t know the guy playing on the wing [ Kvaratskhelia],” Jorginho told DAZN.

“I knew Osimhen. I had played against him in Champions League and he had given a hard time to our defenders.

Giuntoli called me before signing him and I told him to sign him straight away, he is very promising and is doing really well. They [Osimhen and Kvara] are flying and everything is going well. There is winning energy.”

