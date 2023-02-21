SPORT

Video: Jorginho: Napoli Chief Giuntoli Called Me Before Signing Osimhen

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Italy international Jorginho has revealed Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli called him before signing Victor Osimhen

Osimhen linked up with the Partenopei from from Ligue 1 club, Lille in 2020 and has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Mega Millions Naija

The Nigeria international is currently top scorer in Serie A with 18 goals from 19 appearances.

“They are doing incredible things, honestly, I didn’t know the guy playing on the wing [ Kvaratskhelia],” Jorginho told DAZN.

“I knew Osimhen. I had played against him in Champions League and he had given a hard time to our defenders.

Giuntoli called me before signing him and I told him to sign him straight away, he is very promising and is doing really well. They [Osimhen and Kvara] are flying and everything is going well. There is winning energy.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Players who have scored a hat-trick in four different leagues this century

7 mins ago

Europe’s Best Academies based on the total transfer value of graduates

23 mins ago

LiV vs RMA: Ancelotti’s Formidable XI That Could Get Real Madrid a decent result against Liverpool

31 mins ago

Barca ready to pay £80m for Man City superstar Rodri

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button