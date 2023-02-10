SPORT

Video: Joao Felix: Chelsea A Top Club; Enzo A Really Good Lad

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 day ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portugal star, Joao Felix has said he is enjoying life at Premier League giants, Chelsea.

Felix linked up with the Blues on a loan from LaLiga side, Atletico Madrid last month.

Mega Millions Naija

He told AS: “It’s really good. Just like Madrid, it’s a really nice place to live. It’s a great city. Chelsea’s training ground is terrific, too. It’s close to where I live. To be honest, my daily life here is very similar to what it was like in Madrid.

“It’s a top club, as we all know. It’s really, really well set up; it has everything. There are a lot of people surrounding the team who make sure that everything’s going well, and that’s really helpful. It’s a very well structured club.

“(Chelsea’s wealth) is very noticeable. Because of the signings that are brought in, because of everything. It’s also a club that’s changing on the inside; they’re bringing in new people and are in a process of change. It’s clear that this is a club with a lot of money.

“It’s been a different experience, because when I joined Atlético Madrid, I was a lot younger. I was 19. Now I’m 23, and I’ve settled in right from the off. I knew some of my team-mates already, and that made things easier.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 day ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

‘I will not go, I’m staying here’ – Silva tells Reece James after extending his contract

5 mins ago

Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites

14 mins ago

The Possible Reason Why Bellingham Wants To Snub Chelsea And Real Madrid For Liverpool Next Summer

22 mins ago

Current Laliga Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button