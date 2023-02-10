Video: Joao Felix: Chelsea A Top Club; Enzo A Really Good Lad

Portugal star, Joao Felix has said he is enjoying life at Premier League giants, Chelsea.

Felix linked up with the Blues on a loan from LaLiga side, Atletico Madrid last month.

He told AS: “It’s really good. Just like Madrid, it’s a really nice place to live. It’s a great city. Chelsea’s training ground is terrific, too. It’s close to where I live. To be honest, my daily life here is very similar to what it was like in Madrid.

“It’s a top club, as we all know. It’s really, really well set up; it has everything. There are a lot of people surrounding the team who make sure that everything’s going well, and that’s really helpful. It’s a very well structured club.

“(Chelsea’s wealth) is very noticeable. Because of the signings that are brought in, because of everything. It’s also a club that’s changing on the inside; they’re bringing in new people and are in a process of change. It’s clear that this is a club with a lot of money.

“It’s been a different experience, because when I joined Atlético Madrid, I was a lot younger. I was 19. Now I’m 23, and I’ve settled in right from the off. I knew some of my team-mates already, and that made things easier.”

