Video: Jesus Down With Knee Injury

Gabriel Jesus was ruled out of Arsenal’s Emirates Cup clash with AS Monaco due to knee injury.

Arsenal confirmed Jesus’ exclusion from the game in a Tweet on their handle.

According to the Gunners the former Manchester City striker will be assessed to know the extent of the injury.

Jesus suffered a knee injury while featuring for Brazil against Cameroon at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The injury saw Jesus miss 15 games for Arsenal and returned in March.

Unfortunately his return failed to inspire Mikel Arteta’s side to a first league title since 2004.

