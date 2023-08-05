Video: Japan Cruise Into Quarter-finals After 3-1 Win Vs Norway

Japan have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup, after beating Norway 3-1 in Saturday’s round of 16 fixture.

The Japanese have now won their last three games with Norway.

An own goal by Ingrid Engen in the 15th minute saw Japan take the lead.

Norway equalised in the 20th minute thanks to Guro Reiten but five minutes into the second half Risa Shimizu scored to put Japan 2-1 up.

With nine minutes left Japan added a third through Hinata Miyazawa.

The 2011 World Cup winners will now face either USA or Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Saturday Spain hammered Switzerland 5-1 to progress into the last eight.



