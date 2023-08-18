Video: James Suffers Another Hamstring Injury In Training

Chelsea are sweating on the results of scans on captain Reece James after he suffered a hamstring injury in training, reports the Daily Mail.

James is having the injury assessed after picking up the problem during a session on Wednesday and Chelsea are hoping to discover the extent of the damage in the next 24 hours.





He was withdrawn after 76 minutes at Stamford Bridge but head coach Mauricio Pochettino eased any initial concerns by insisting his substitution was down to tiredness rather than injury.

However, James’s fitness has now handed Chelsea a major injury scare following his training ground setback.

James has been a huge miss in recent seasons whenever injured, with the impact of his absence evident.

Chelsea signed highly-rated Frenchman Malo Gusto from Lyon for around £30m to give themselves a genuine alternative to back-up James.

Gusto, who replaced James against Liverpool, joined in a deal agreed in January ahead of him linking up with Chelsea permanently ahead of this season.

Meanwhile, injury to Trevoh Chalobah also comes as a significant blow.

Chalobah, according to the Athletic, had ‘previously sustained a minor hamstring problem’ and had ‘aggravated the issue in training’.