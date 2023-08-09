Video: James Named Chelsea New Captain

Reece James has been named new captain of Chelsea replacing Cesar Azpilicueta who has left the London club.

Chelsea made the announcement on Wednesday on their website.

“A boyhood Blues supporter who joined our Academy at six years old, Reece was the club’s standout choice to lead us on and off the pitch this season,” the club stated.

Speaking after being named the new captain, James said:“I’m so happy to take on the role and responsibility. I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

“I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it’s a great feeling for me and my family.”

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said: “This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

“He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas.”

James celebrated success throughout his time in the Academy twice winning the FA Youth Cup as part of the Under-18s; his second triumph in the competition came as captain in 2018.

James was integrated into the Chelsea first team ahead of the 2019/20 campaign by Frank Lampard.

He scored on his debut – a long-range finish against Grimsby Town – and struck a memorable goal in the Champions League against Ajax.

He would go on to make 47 appearance during his second season helping Chelsea land a second Champions League title.

